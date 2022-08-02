electroCore (ECOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECOR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 180,197 shares of company stock worth $89,374. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in electroCore stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of electroCore worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

