electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,765,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,764.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 180,197 shares of company stock worth $89,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth $53,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About electroCore

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.