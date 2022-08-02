Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $470.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.64. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

