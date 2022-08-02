Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.80. The company has a market capitalization of $310.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

