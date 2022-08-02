Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.86% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EARN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,703. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -52.46%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.