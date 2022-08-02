ELYSIA (EL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00130213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELYSIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

