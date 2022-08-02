Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.69% of Emclaire Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

