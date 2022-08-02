Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.9% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 62,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

