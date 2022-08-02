Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $226.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.