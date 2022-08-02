Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.77-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion.

EHC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 86,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.56.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

