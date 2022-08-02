Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,007,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

