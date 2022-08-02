Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.2 %

EDR opened at C$4.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$887.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

Several brokerages have commented on EDR. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.15.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, with a total value of C$39,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

