Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Endesa Price Performance

ELEZF remained flat at $17.77 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Endesa has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

