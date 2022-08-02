Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $196,335.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $196,335.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00100005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00252403 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00038195 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008486 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,896,672 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

