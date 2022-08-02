Eneti (NETI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Eneti to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect Eneti to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eneti Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Eneti has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eneti by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

