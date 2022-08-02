EngageSmart (ESMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect EngageSmart to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EngageSmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EngageSmart by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

