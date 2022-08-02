Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $546.47 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $546.47 million and approximately $192.72 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00127254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

