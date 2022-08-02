Entravision Communications (EVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

EVC opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $446.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.