Enzyme Hits One Day Volume of $3.17 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $26.66 or 0.00116037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $55.81 million and $3.17 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,124,957 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,212 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

