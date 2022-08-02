Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 930,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eqonex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eqonex by 679.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eqonex by 43.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eqonex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eqonex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eqonex in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Eqonex Stock Down 5.7 %

Eqonex Company Profile

Shares of EQOS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 142,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Eqonex has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

(Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool.

See Also

