Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 14,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,183. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

