Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 14,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,183. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 0.20.
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
