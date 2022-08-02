Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.72 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. 11,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,626. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

