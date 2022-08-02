Etherland Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.00 (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Etherland has a market cap of $194,461.40 and $29.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherland coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherland has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.80 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

About Etherland

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken.

Buying and Selling Etherland

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

