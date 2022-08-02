Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Down 0.4%

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.41 and last traded at $53.41. Approximately 3,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etho Climate Leadership US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

