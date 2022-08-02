ETHPad Market Cap Achieves $994,426.18 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $994,426.18 and approximately $9,287.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
