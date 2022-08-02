ETHPad Market Cap Achieves $994,426.18 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $994,426.18 and approximately $9,287.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.