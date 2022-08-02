Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.37) to €12.65 ($13.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

