Everipedia (IQ) One Day Volume Hits $6.49 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $63.83 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00634404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.