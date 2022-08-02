EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

EverQuote Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of EVER opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $292.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $73,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.