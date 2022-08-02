EVgo (EVGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. EVgo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,033. EVgo has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 238.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

