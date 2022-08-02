Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $58,203.19 and approximately $11.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.