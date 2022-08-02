EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.
EVO Payments Stock Performance
EVOP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,103. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. William Blair lowered EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVO Payments
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.
