EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

EVOP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,103. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. William Blair lowered EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVO Payments

About EVO Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 609,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.