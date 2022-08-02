Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 31.00.

EE opened at 22.17 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of 18.31 and a fifty-two week high of 30.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,155,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,005,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

