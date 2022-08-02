ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46. ExlService has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,191. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 273,244 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $15,895,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

