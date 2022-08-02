Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Down 4.4%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.99 and last traded at $101.81. 5,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,167,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.6% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

