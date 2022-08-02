EZCORP (EZPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect EZCORP to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $215.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.54 million. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EZPW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,425. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 263,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 42,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EZCORP by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

