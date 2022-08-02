Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 629,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

FBGGF stock remained flat at $15.03 during trading on Tuesday. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

