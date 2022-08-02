Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Lowered to C$725.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$750.00 to C$725.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFH stock traded down C$27.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$662.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$676.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$658.03. The stock has a market cap of C$17.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

