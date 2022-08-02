Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 637,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,558,340. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

