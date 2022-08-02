FaraLand (FARA) Price Up 9.2% This Week

FaraLand (FARA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. FaraLand has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $68,072.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FaraLand has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
FaraLand Coin Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
FaraLand Coin Trading
