Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.00. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

