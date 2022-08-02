FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

FATBP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,591. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.