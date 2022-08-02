Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FATE opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.