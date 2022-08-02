Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FATE opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,646,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

