Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,279. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.62.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $3,327,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

