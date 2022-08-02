Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
Fidelity National Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. 47,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,408. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
