Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. 47,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,408. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

