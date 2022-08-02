Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

