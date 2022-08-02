Financial Analysis: Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) vs. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $15.75 billion 1.40 $751.35 million N/A N/A Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 12.60 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.65

This table compares Geely Automobile and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Risk and Volatility

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Geely Automobile and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 153.57%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Geely Automobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands. The company also provides vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and other countries. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

