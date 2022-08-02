Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Short Interest Down 35.2% in July

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,974,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $4,935,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $9,561,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

