FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Short Interest Update

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

FTVI opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTVI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,696,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

