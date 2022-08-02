Fireball Reaches Market Cap of $62,577.08 (FIRE)

Fireball (FIRE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Fireball has a market cap of $62,577.08 and $4.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can now be bought for $3.18 or 0.00013709 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,666 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

