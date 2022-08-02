First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

BUSE has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.33. 5,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at $716,306.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

